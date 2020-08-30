Louis Emmett
Aiken - Louis Emmett of Aiken died, August 24, 2020 at Harbor Chase, of Aiken. Louis was born in Cavan Town, Cavan County, Ireland and grew up in Belfast, Ireland. He finished his secondary education at St. Gall's in Belfast and graduated from Royal College of Technology with a degree from City and Guilds Institute of London, England.
He began his employment with Springfield Dying and Finishing in Belfast and was promoted to Night Shift Manager at the early age of 18. He continued his employment until he accepted a position with Braids of Ennis in Southern Ireland as Wet Processing Manager. He then accepted a position as Manager with Weir Mills, Tuam, County Galway and later as Manager of Wet Processing at Galway Textile Printers.
In 1966 Mr. Emmett moved to Valleyfield, Quebec, Canada as Plant Manager. His career expanded to allow him to move first to Ontario and then to Greensboro, North Carolina where he was Technical Director for Guilford Mills. He was a member of the American Society and Textile Chemists and Colorists. After a lengthy career in North Carolina he came to Augusta, GA as Plant Manager for Transco Fabrics. Later Mr, Emmett started his own company, Project Engineering, Inc., where he served as President and Operations Manager until he retired in 1998.
Often thought of as a seanchai or Irish story-teller, Mr. Emmett took great pride in sharing his Irish heritage through song, story, and dance in the communities in which he lived. He founded an Irish dance group and St. Patrick's Day celebration in Valleyfield, Quebec. and later, an Irish dance group for adults at UNC in Greensboro, NC. Upon moving to Augusta, GA he founded the Irish Dancers of Augusta, which continued years after his retirement. After moving to Aiken, he continued this tradition with celebrating St. Patrick's Day in his home. He sang all the old Irish standards to the delight of his friends and guests. He never was without a song or a wit.
Mr. Emmett sailed several sailing yachts in Galway, Ireland and became a pilot owning two different aircraft in North Carolina. He loved boating and made many friends during those years. He built a 40' steel schooner and totally rebuilt a 50' trawler which he motored up and down the East Coast with his wife and partner, Jewel Lynch. His last project was rebuilding a 1951 Riley drophead coupe car which was made in England.
He moved to Aiken in 2005 after living on board a boat for 10 years. He attended St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and was a long-term member of the Restoration and Repair Committee.
He is survived by his wife and partner, Jewel Lynch, his sons, David Emmett, Vincent Emmett and his daughters, Philomena Mooney and Patricia Carter. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Emmett. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and a surviving sister, Patricia Lawrenson of Dublin, Ireland.
Memorials may be made to "Restoration and Repair Committee," St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St., SW.
Funeral will be held September 12th at 3:00 pm at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. You may view the live-stream by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook page on September 12th at 3:00 p.m. www.facebook.com/GFHCC/
Friends may gather at St. Thaddeus Cemetery by the Magnolia Tree after the service.
