Louise Goodman WilliamsAIKEN - Louise Goodman Williams, age 59, entered into rest Thursday, November 26, 2020.Louise was born April 28, 1961 in Marshall, Michigan to the late Curtis and Juanita Goodman. She had been a resident of the area for over forty-two years. She worked for Waffle House for nearly thirty years. She was currently employed with Sprint. She was a hard worker. Louise loved her family and animals.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a special nephew, Jo Goodman.Survivors include her husband of seventeen years, James Williams; three children, Jessica Brewer (Erica), Aiken, SC, Jesse Goodman (Brittany), Union City, MI, and James Bryant Williams; ten grandchildren, Makayla, Makenzie, Tiana, JT, Juanita, Quintin, Preston, James, and Glenn; a sister, Wanda Cole (Tony), Union City, MI; a brother, Curtis Goodman Jr. (Brenda), Union City, MI; a special niece who was more like a daughter, Martha Rivera; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 1, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home, with a memorial service beginning held at 1:00 p.m. in The George Funeral Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home to assist the family during their time of need.The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com