Louise Goodman Williams
AIKEN - Louise Goodman Williams, age 59, entered into rest Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Louise was born April 28, 1961 in Marshall, Michigan to the late Curtis and Juanita Goodman. She had been a resident of the area for over forty-two years. She worked for Waffle House for nearly thirty years. She was currently employed with Sprint. She was a hard worker. Louise loved her family and animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a special nephew, Jo Goodman.
Survivors include her husband of seventeen years, James Williams; three children, Jessica Brewer (Erica), Aiken, SC, Jesse Goodman (Brittany), Union City, MI, and James Bryant Williams; ten grandchildren, Makayla, Makenzie, Tiana, JT, Juanita, Quintin, Preston, James, and Glenn; a sister, Wanda Cole (Tony), Union City, MI; a brother, Curtis Goodman Jr. (Brenda), Union City, MI; a special niece who was more like a daughter, Martha Rivera; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 1, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home, with a memorial service beginning held at 1:00 p.m. in The George Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home to assist the family during their time of need.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
