Louise Osborn Jesse
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Louise Elaine Osborn Jesse age 79 will be held 2:00 pm Saturday April 20, 2019 at Southlawn Cemetery in the Mausoleum Chapel with Chaplain Dextor Lambert officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum. Mrs. Jesse entered into rest Sunday April 14, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Mr. John Jesse of Aiken and a daughter of the late Mr. Edward Osborn and the late Mrs. Gladys Ensor Osborn. Mrs. Jesse was a native of Rockville, Maryland and had made Aiken County her home since 2003. In her earlier years Mrs. Jesse was a secretary for McDonald Douglass in Gaithersburg, Maryland and enjoyed a good game of Bowling. Additional survivors include one daughter, Tami Lynn (George) Sharpe, Cocoa, Florida. She was predeceased by her son, Kevin Duane Jesse. In lieu of flowers the family suggested that memorials be made to the American Renal Associates, 500 Cummings Center Suite 6550, Beverly, MA 01915 or the the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 136, Trinity, FL, 34655. Mr. Jesse would like to express a gratitude of thanks to Trinity Hospice for all the compassionate care they gave his wife. The family will greet friends before and after the service. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online obituary at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 19, 2019