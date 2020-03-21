|
LOWELL LEE MILLS
NEW ELLENTON - LOWELL LEE MILLS, 81, beloved husband of Elaine Pless Mills, died Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
A native of Waynesville, NC, Lowell was a son of the late Millard and Burlie Medford Mills. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Lowell had lived in New Ellenton since 1973 and retired from the Savannah River Site. He was a good husband and father and an amazing grandfather.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Elaine, include two sons, Michael Lee Mills (Jennifer), Johnston, SC, Brian Kevin Mills (Anita), New Ellenton; four grandchildren, C. J. Mills, Miranda Mills, Tyler Seim (Halee), Shana Mills; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Bryce Seim; a sister, Helen Mills, Waynesville, NC; a brother, Ray Mills (Lois), Waynesville, NC. In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Mills, Almarie Mills; two brothers, Earl Mills, Ralph Mills.
At his request, there will be a private gathering of the family to Celebrate his Life.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 21 to Apr. 1, 2020