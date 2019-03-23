Lt. Col. Leroy Williams, Ret.
|
AIKEN - Age 63, entered into eternal rest on Tues., March 19, 2019 in Augusta, GA. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Mon., March 25, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, Aiken with Rev. Clinton Edwards Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Lt. Col. Williams, Ret. will lie in repose at the church on Monday from 10 AM until the hour of service. Miller's Funeral Home, 136 Kershaw St., SE, Aiken - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 23, 2019