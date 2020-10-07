Lt. Col. Thomas Williams
Aiken - Thomas Glenn Williams (Tom) passed from this life to the next on October 5, 2020. He was the son of Glenn Milton Williams and Vivian June Wolfe Williams and was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on May 11, 1946.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Margaret Alice McHenry Williams, a son whom he loved with all his heart, Matthew Glenn Williams (Sharon) of Matthews, NC and two grandsons; Christopher Glenn and Benjamin Michael. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces. Tom was predeceased by his daughter, Carrie Ellen, his brother, David Milton, and his parents.
Tom believed fully in honoring his God, loving his family, and serving his country. After being drafted into the United States Army in 1967, Tom rose through the ranks to retire in 1987 as a Lieutenant Colonel of the Quartermaster Corps and a designated Logistician. His assignments included various stations in the US and he served tours of duty in the Republic of Viet Nam and in the Republic of Germany. The military provided Tom the opportunity to attain both a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management and a Master's Degree in Logistics Management. His awards included the Bronze Star, the Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal and various service campaign medals.
After retiring from the military Tom worked briefly in Richmond, Virginia prior to moving to Aiken, SC where he worked at the Savannah River Plant for 18 years before retiring for a second time. While at the SRS, Tom became active in the National Property Management Association where he earned his certification as a Professional Property Manager and as a Consulting Fellow of the association. He was elected as a Chapter President of the local chapter, Vice President of the Eastern Region and National President of the association. He was awarded the Jack Griffith's Property Person of the Year Award after completing his term of office.
Tom was a Master Mason (32 Degree) for over 50 years and, as a young man, received the Degree of Chevalier from the Order of DeMolay of which he was very proud. Locally Tom belonged to the 50+ Club and the Savannah River Retirees Association. Tom was an Episcopalian and served on the Vestry of St. John's Episcopal Church in Chester, Virginia; of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken; and at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Aiken where he also served as Treasurer and Senior Warden. Tom loved the Cursillo movement within his church and served on many weekends as a staff member and was Lay Rector for weekend number 104 in the Diocese of Upper South Carolina.
Tom loved to work in the garden and to fish. Some of his fondest memories are of fishing trips to Northern Ontario to catch Northern Pike. He always remembered most his trip north with his son and grandson and a close family friend, Dr. Peyton Taliaferro. Tom would like to be remembered as a good man who loved his God, a patriot who loved his country, a man who tried to do his best as a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to many.
A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at St. Augustine's Church in Aiken. The family will greet friends from 10:30-11:00 AM. Interment with military honors will be private in the churchyard of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church where Tom will rest next to his daughter, Carrie.
Honorary pallbearers will be his lifelong friend Allen Snell, Richard (Buzz) Skillman, Wayne Parrish, Dr. Peyton Taliaferro, and his grandson who made him so proud, Christopher.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Rd., Aiken, SC 29803, or the Wounded Warrior Project
