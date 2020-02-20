|
LTC. Samuel Ford
Aiken - LTC. Samuel W. Ford, 79, United States Army Retired, of Aiken, SC, beloved husband of fifty-seven years to Carol Muszall Ford, entered into rest peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Born in Aiken County, SC, a son of the late Frank Herbert and Della Beatrice "Bea" Patterson Ford, he graduated from Clemson University in 1963. A Vietnam Veteran, LTC. Ford proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army as an Explosive Ordnance Officer for twenty-eight years. For his honorable service, LTC. Ford was awarded the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He also retired after thirty-six years of service, from DuPont, twenty-two of those years were spent at the Old Hickory Plant. Later his career with DuPont took him to the Cape Fear Plant in Wilmington, NC, the Cooper Plant in North Charleston, SC, the Savannah River Plant in Aiken, SC and sixteen years with Westinghouse Savannah River Company. Among his assignments were Chemical and Physical Testing Laboratory Manager, Site Fire Protection Coordinator and Principle Quality Engineer. Bro Ford was raised to the Sublime Degree of a Master Mason on September 20, 1962, in Star Lodge #99, A.F. M., Graniteville, SC. He was a longtime dedicated member of Christian Heritage Church, where he previously served as a Deacon.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Matti Darleen Ford and Brett Pendry, Cottageville, SC and Samuel Herbert and Erin Ford, Graniteville, SC; sister, Elizabeth Ford "Sissy" Posey Pridgen, Graniteville, SC; grandchildren, Matthew A. Pearce, North, SC, Samantha M. Holt, Aiken, SC, Tristan M. Earnest, Charleston, SC, Zoe A. Ford, Graniteville, SC and Samuel Beau Ford, Graniteville, SC and great-grandchildren, Jayven J. Hamilton, Aiken, SC, Azlynn Rose Holston, Aiken, SC and Everett W. Pearce, North, SC.
The family will greet friends on Friday, February 21, 2020, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Jonathan Randall will officiate. Following the service, LTC. Ford will be escorted to Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville. SC, by the Patriot Guard. Full Military Honors will be rendered by a United States Army Honor Guard and Masonic Rites will be accorded by the brethren of Star Lodge. Pallbearers will be Jason Palmer, Burnell Mitchell, Scott D. Morgan, Leo Eubanks, Jayven Hamilton and Red Holston. The brethren of Star Lodge #99 will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020