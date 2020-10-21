1/
Luberta N. Mack
Luberta N. Mack
Aiken - Age 72, entered into eternal rest on Sat., Oct. 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM on Fri., Oct. 23, 2020 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Beech Island. Visitation will be held from 2 PM-8 PM on Thurs., Oct. 22nd at the funeral home. Survivors include her husband, A.T. Mack; two sons, Allen (Denise) Mack Jr. and Tracy Mack; a daughter, Jessica (Ricardo) Hill; eight grandchildren, four sisters, five brothers and a host of other relatives.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
