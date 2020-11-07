Mr. Lucas Austin Beason, 21, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
A lifelong native of Aiken, Lucas was born on February 18, 1999. He was a graduate of the Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School. Lucas was a machine operator at Batesville Tool & Die in Aiken. Lucas was a precious gift from God and was loved immeasurably by his parents, mawmaw & papa, sisters, aunts, uncle, niece, pets and the countless number of friends. His smile and laugh could light up a room and his greatest treasure was family.
Surviving include his parents, Penny C. Ergle Beason & Russ Burden of Aiken, SC and Crockett & Jackie Beason of Aiken; his sister, Kailey Beason of Aiken; his papa and mawmaw, Steve. C. & Jane Ergle of Aiken; his "Big Sister", Marlie E. (Coty) Courtney of Aiken; his aunt and uncle, Teri (Scott) Ayers of Aiken; his aunt, Jean Beason of Rock Hill, SC; his niece, Kori Courtney and his beloved dog, Bentley.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the George Funeral Home Chapel with his uncle, Rev. K. Scott Ayers officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave. SW, Aiken, SC 29801
Memorials may be made to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Expressions of sympathy for the Beason family may be made by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.