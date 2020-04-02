|
Lucile Shuler
Aiken - Lucile Price Quinton Shuler, age 91, entered heaven on March 31, 2020. She was with her beloved daughter Beth and her family.
She was surrounded by the people that loved her. Survived by her beloved daughter Beth Ferguson (Bergus) Mixon, who was more of a son to her, her beloved granddaughter Brittany Lucile Ferguson (James) Stukes, her ex-husband and much loved dear friend Dan Shuler of West Columbia, great granddaughter Sophie Ferguson, her unofficially adopted daughter Carlene Clark, and 2 sons.
Originally from Columbia, SC, a daughter of the late Herman and Nellie Mae Briggs Price, she was a graduate of Columbia High School. She went to work for Southern Bell when she was 16 and retired from in 1985. Lucile was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America where she worked tirelessly for the Veterans and logged in over 3000 hours and received the Presidential Award for over 2000 hours. She assisted with setting up God's Helping Hands in Cayce, SC. She was a two-term president for the Palmetto Kiwanis and worked with her precious K-Kids at Byrd Elementary. She never grew tired of helping people and spoke often on how much she would love to help someone. She touched many people and made friends everywhere she went.
She was a supporter for USC-Aiken where she used to swim and enjoyed countless hours talking with "her little lifeguards".
At the age of 65 she attended USC and received her Paralegal Certificate and continued to work with Ratchford and Associates in Columbia, SC for about 10 yrs. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
Lucile enjoyed being with her daughter and her family. Spending time everyday with them. She was loved and will be greatly missed..until we meet again.
A private graveside service will be held in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Shuler's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Shiloh Baptist Church, 3525 Shiloh Church Rd., Aiken, SC 29805.
