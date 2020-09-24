Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucille Raiford

AIKEN - Mrs. Lucille M. Raiford, 87, of 609 Shiloh Heights Rd, entered into rest September 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mrs. Raiford was a member of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Eureka.

Survivors include her husband, Alvin "Bill" Raiford, Aiken; two daughters, Jeanette (Rev. Jimmy) Raiford Cue, Aiken and Diane (Charlie) Raiford Allen, Columbia; two sons, Ricky (Vivian) Raiford and Wallace (Elizabeth) Raiford both of Aiken; one sister, Minnie Smith, Aiken; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



