Lucille Raiford

AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Lucille Raiford will be 1pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, Eureka, with Rev. Sammie Williams officiating. Family and friends may call the funeral home on Tuesday from 3pm-6pm.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



