Lucy Murrell
LANGLEY - Mrs. Lucy Ford Murrell, 88, of Langley, SC, wife of the late Charles A. Murrell, entered into rest on Friday, March 13, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
A lifelong area resident, she as a daughter of the late John Ford and the late Lessie Lowe Key. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and retired from the Warren Division of the Graniteville Company. Miss Lucy enjoyed keeping her house in immaculate condition and cooking. More than anything however, she enjoyed worshipping at Victory Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include a sister, Jeanette Suhr and her husband, Lester, Alta, IA; her grandchildren and their spouses, Kristina "Tina" and Darrell Watson, Langley, SC, Michelle and Dustin Handy, IA and Wayne and Betty Koster, Storm Lake, IA and great-grandchildren, Dillon and Ethan Ford. Also preceding her in death are her first husband, Darrell Nunn, second husband, Wiley "Red" Fail, children, Michael Lavant Nunn and Brenda Joyce McBride, a great-grandson, Kole Ford and siblings, Edward Ford, Goldie "Junior" Widener and Tommy "Hamp" Widener.
The family will greet friends on Monday, March 16, 2020, beginning at noon at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Chaplain Jeff Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC. Pallbearers will be Dillon Ford, Ethan Ford, Eddie Willing, Jason Cook, Jeff Widener, Michael Shealey and Allen Widener.
It has been asked that memorials in memory of Miss Lucy be made to Victory Baptist Church. (www.victorybc.com)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 25, 2020