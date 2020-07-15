Ludell Williams Hall
Aiken - Ludell Williams Hall, age 94, entered into rest July 11, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. She was born December 24, 1925 to the late James "Jimmy" and Lillie Dailey Williams. She graduated from Martha Schofield High School. Ludell was a member of Saron Missionary Baptist Church in Wagener, South Carolina, where she served faithfully until her health declined. She owned and operated Ludell's Beauty Salon for more than 40 years. Ludell was a resident at Vincent's Personal Care Home in Augusta, Georgia where for the last twelve years, she received undisputable love and gentle care at the hands of her caregivers, Mrs. Daisy Vincent, and family.
Survivors include daughters, Alfreda Hall, Vickie Hall Standard, Letha Hall Jones, Teresa Hall Allen (Tyrone); grandchildren, Romon Danley, Tameka Jones Monroe, Nikki Danley, LaDonna Jones, Melissa D. Hall, C. Tyrone Allen II and Jillian M. Allen; great grandchildren, Myson Jones, Vickie E. Danley, Kiara Hayes and Micah Chisley; one brother, Vernon Williams (Susie); sisters, Hadetha Davenport, Lillie R. Wooden, Yvonne Padgett, Arrosia Williams, Wilma Johnson, and many admiring nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens, 1523 Edgefield Highway, Aiken, SC 29801, with Reverend Leander Jones officiating.
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 concerns regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed to her daughter, Letha at 803-642-0576 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. "Together, we can end Alzheimer's Disease".