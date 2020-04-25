|
Luebertha Smith
Jamaica, NY - Ms. Luebertha Smith, age 81, formerly of Aiken, SC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in a Whitestone, NY Nursing Facility. She was the the daughter of the late Dolphus and Lousiana Smith, sister of Queen E. Gaffney Luke and Magdalene S. Lewis, and was a member of Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church and a 1959 graduate of Martha Schofield High School. Funeral services will be announced by JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 25, 2020