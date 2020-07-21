1/1
Lula Doris Smith
Brooklyn, NY- Mrs. Lula Doris Smith, mother of Rev. Joanne (Floyd) Lloyd, Mrs. Fredrika Bright (deceased), John Smith, and Doriane Beaman, passed away July 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Wednesday July 22, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. Interment will be held 11 AM Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Mount Canaan Association Cemetery. The family requests that masks are worn and social distancing be observed. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St, SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
JUL
25
Interment
11:00 AM
Mount Canaan Association Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
