Lula Holsenback
Edgefield - Ms. Lula Boatwright Holsenback, age 97, wife of the late Dewey Edward Holsenback, entered into rest on Monday May 11th, 2020. She is survived by four grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents; son, James Edward Holsenback; daughter, Alice "Donney" Holsenback Baker; a grandson, Gregory Erb Baker; and great granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Baker.
Ms. Holsenback was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, SC and will be missed by all of her family and friends.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday May 16th, 2020 at 2pm at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ridge Spring, SC. The interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Everyone attending is asked to observe social distancing guidelines. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
Edgefield - Ms. Lula Boatwright Holsenback, age 97, wife of the late Dewey Edward Holsenback, entered into rest on Monday May 11th, 2020. She is survived by four grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents; son, James Edward Holsenback; daughter, Alice "Donney" Holsenback Baker; a grandson, Gregory Erb Baker; and great granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Baker.
Ms. Holsenback was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, SC and will be missed by all of her family and friends.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday May 16th, 2020 at 2pm at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ridge Spring, SC. The interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Everyone attending is asked to observe social distancing guidelines. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 14 to May 20, 2020.