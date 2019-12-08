Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Lou Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula Lou Jones Obituary
Lula 'Lou' Jones
Aiken - Lula "Lou" Jones, age 81, wife of the late James "Jim" Jones, passed away December 4, 2019. She was born in Saluda Co., SC to the late Barney S. Johnson and Minnie Bell Miles Johnson. She was employed with Holley Hardware as a bookkeeper and later worked at J.B. White's in management.
Survivors include a son, Robert "Rob" Jones, Aiken, SC; two sisters, Carrie Rauton & Ruby Morgan, both of Greenville, SC; and a brother, Leslie Johnson of Lexington, SC.
Private burial in Southlawn Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Lewy Body Association (www.lbda.org/donate). Acknowledgement address: PO Box 618, Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -