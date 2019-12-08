|
|
Lula 'Lou' Jones
Aiken - Lula "Lou" Jones, age 81, wife of the late James "Jim" Jones, passed away December 4, 2019. She was born in Saluda Co., SC to the late Barney S. Johnson and Minnie Bell Miles Johnson. She was employed with Holley Hardware as a bookkeeper and later worked at J.B. White's in management.
Survivors include a son, Robert "Rob" Jones, Aiken, SC; two sisters, Carrie Rauton & Ruby Morgan, both of Greenville, SC; and a brother, Leslie Johnson of Lexington, SC.
Private burial in Southlawn Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Lewy Body Association (www.lbda.org/donate). Acknowledgement address: PO Box 618, Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, 2019