Lula May Parkman
SALUDA - Lula May Parkman, 85, of Saluda passed away peacefully at home Monday, December 2.
Miss Parkman was the daughter of the late Edgar and Lula Parkman and the lifelong companion of her twin sister, Fay Parkman. She taught first grade for 34 years at North Aiken Elementary School in Aiken, SC.
She was actively involved at Good Hope Baptist Church in the children's department teaching Sunday School to Good Hope's children, retiring after 50 years. She also taught Vacation Bible School and Mission Friends..
She is survived by her twin sister, Fay Parkman, of the home; and a nephew, Jack B. Jones, II, his wife Maureen, and children J.B. Jones, III, and Tori Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Carrie Sue Jones and Toodie Katharine Kemp, and a brother, Henry Parkman.
The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to those who helped provide loving care, especially Hospice Care of SC and Patsy Williams, as well as caregivers Juanita Abney, Tara Bletcher, Dot Wideman, Shirley Pugh, Robin Bledsoe, and Rachel Rose.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Beauford officiating. Interment will follow in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC, 29648, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10305.Memorials may also be given to APDA online atapdaparkinson.org.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019