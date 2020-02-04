Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Lulu Martin Obituary
Lulu Martin
AIKEN - Mrs. Lulu Mae Martin, 94, of 550 East Gate Dr, entered into rest January 31, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Martin was a member of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Mildred Cummings, Aiken, Jessie M. Bing, Philadelphia, PA & Belinda A. Martin, Salisbury, MD; four sons, Marion "Kojack" Martin Jr, New Ellenton, John Chisolm, James (Cheryl) Martin both of Philadelphia, PA, and rankie L. Martin, Harrington, DE; 22 Grandchildren; 24 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Mildred Cummings, 407 Dry Branch Rd.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
39 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 4, 2020
