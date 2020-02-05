|
Lulu Martin
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Lulu Mae Martin will be 11am Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Beech Island, with Rev., Stevie Berry officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Mildred Cummings, 407 Dry Branch Rd or after 1pm tomorrow at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
39 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 5, 2020