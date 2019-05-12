Luther Daniels
AIKEN - Mr. Luther Daniels, 84, of 2923 Loren St, entered into rest May 10, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Daniels was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Johnston, and a retired veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his wife, Valeria Daniels, Aiken; two daughters, Doris (Carl) Bates, Odessa, FL and Linda (Jimmy) Woodruff, Newnan, GA; one son, Anthony (Lawanda) Daniels, Augusta, GA; 8 Grandchildren; 9 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call his residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 12, 2019