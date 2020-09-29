1/
Luther Tony Watkins
Luther Tony Watkins
WARRENVILLE - Mr. Luther Tony Watkins, 77, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A lifelong area resident, he was a son of Madeline Turner Brown and the late Luther F. Watkins.
Tony retired from the Graniteville Company, Swint division, after 27 years of service. Tony enjoyed attending church, listening to music, watching a good movie, having a "homemade" meal, especially his mothers, talking about old classic cars and the good old days. Family was most important to him, he enjoyed visiting and checking in on them in person mostly but even by phone when his health began to decline. He never forgot a birthday and always made a call to sing to them if he could. A special soul such as his will greatly be missed.
In addition to his parents, family members include his siblings, Tommy Watkins and his wife, Brenda, and the late Beverly Watkins Wikander, niece and nephews, Keith Riley and his wife, Janice, Renee Watkins, and Cher Watkins, great nieces and nephew, Morgan Riley, Lauren Riley, Morgan Hester, and Cameron Hester, great-great nephew, Cooper Riley Sherman.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 2 until 3 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life service will follow in the Chapel. Following the service interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
