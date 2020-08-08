Luz Moler
Aiken - Mrs. Luz Maria Pretel Moler, 88, widow of the late Henry G. Moler, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Friday, August 7, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery. Her grandsons and great-grandsons will be pallbearers.
Born in Buenaventura, Colombia, Mrs. Moler was a daughter to the late Francisco A. Rada and Rosa Maria Pretel. She had lived in the US for most of her life, moving here after marriage and serving as a military wife. Mrs. Moler gained US citizenship in 2008. Mrs. Moler was an avid gardener and loved to dance. She retired after 22 years of service from Glaxo-Smith Kline Beecham. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her seven children, Miriam Moler Rhoades, Belvedere, SC, Debbie (Jim) Moler Marsh, Jackson, SC, Rosemary (Joe) Moler DeMott, Longmont, CO, Robert (Elizabeth) Edward Moler, Aiken, SC, Richard Andrew Moler, Montmorenci, SC, Daniel Anthony (Angela) Moler, Daytona Beach, FL; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a brother, Francisco Rada Pretel, Columbia, South America.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Moler was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jessica Moler; a great grandchild, Kaiden Marsh; two sisters and a brother.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
