Lynn(Collins) McCall
AIKEN - Lynn Collins McCall, 62, wife of Ralph McCall, passed away September 13, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born November 4, 1957 in Bamburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Martin "Buster" Collins and Doris Jamison Collins.
For the past twenty-five years, Lynn was a stay at home mother. It was because of her love and dedication that her children excelled. She had many hobbies but loved "playing with her plants" the most. When she became Grandma, she passed that love of digging in the dirt to her grandchildren. She also enjoyed the sounds of her wind chimes and seeing butterflies frequent her beautiful flowers.
Lynn was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Hays; her brother, Mark Collins; and her mother-in-love, Ethel McCall.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years; her daughter, Rachel Holmes (Russell); sons, Zachery and Samuel McCall; her step-daughter, Naomi Dix; her grandchildren, Tyler, Amy, and Emily Holmes; her sisters, Joy Melcher (Don), Bergie Stone (Robert) and Angela Collins; her brother-in-law, Mike Hays; her sister-in-law, Debbie Collins; and a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends she loved dearly.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 6-8PM at The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave, SW, Aiken, SC 29801.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1PM in The George Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow at Clear Water Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Samuel McCall, Tracey Daniels, Corey Collins, Randy Becton, Stephen Holmes and Daniel Kilgore. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com www.georgefuneralhomes.com