  • "Thoughts and prayers are with you Charles and Bailey. Love..."
    - Jan Snavely
  • "Charles I am so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and..."
    - Elizabeth Novak
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Lynn Snavely
AIKEN - STEPHANIE LYNN SNAVELY, 50, beloved wife of Charles E. Snavely, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at AU Medical Center following a sudden illness.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken. Lynn was a daughter of the late Jerry Earl and Alice Faye Bane Sides. She was a graduate of Columbia College and was a speech language pathologist with Aiken County Schools for 19 years. To say she was an Auburn fan would be an understatement.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Charles, include her daughter, Bailey Mosher (Ricky), Shreveport, LA; two brothers, Mike Sides (Allyson), Aiken, Doug Sides (Debbie), Aiken.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, May 14th beginning at 6 o'clock at Millbrook Baptist Church. A Celebration of Lynn's Life will follow at 7 o'clock with The Rev. Bill Howard, III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Life Choices Pregnancy Care Center (pregnancyaiken.com).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 13, 2019
