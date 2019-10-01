Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynon Jerome PJ Hall Jr.. View Sign Service Information Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home 126 Fairfield Street SE Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6123 Celebration of Life Perry Park Send Flowers Obituary

Lynon Jerome Hall, Jr. "PJ"

Oklahoma City, OK - Mr. Lynon Jerome Hall, Jr., 43, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Hall affectionately known as "PJ" was born in Augusta, GA, the son of Shirley Gaines Hall and Lynon Jerome Hall, Sr. He was a resident of the Aiken area since birth and moved to the state of Oklahoma in October of 2002. Mr. Hall worked in the Construction Industry in both Texas and Oklahoma.

Mr. Hall is survived by his 8 beloved children; 5 grandchildren; 4 sisters, Selena (Calvin) Simmons, Armetha Hall both of Oklahoma City, OK, Tara Bennett of Sylacauga, Alabama, Jessica Johnson and one brother Jerome Collins of Aiken, SC. Mr. Hall's sister, Noah Ann Johnson, preceded him in death. Mr. Hall also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mr. Lynon Hall, Jr. will be held at Jackson Brooks Funeral home (Aiken, SC) on Wednesday, October 3 from 6-8pm.

A Celebration of Life/Memorial Tribute will be held at the Perry Park, Saturday, October 5, 2019, for all to attend. The family will post additional information on his Facebook Page - PJ Hall.

In lieu of flowers, a Foundation will be established to assist families in need. Information on the foundation can be found at a later date on his Social Media Page (Facebook - PJ Hall).

Mr. Hall's Social Media pages will remain open online for family and friends to post.

