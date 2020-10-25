Mabel Bowyer HiceAIKEN - Mrs. Mabel Bowyer Hice, 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 after a very brief illness.Born in Covington, Virginia, Mrs. Hice was a daughter of the late Mathew Wilson Bowyer and Gertrude Tolley Bowyer and succeeded a direct line of English immigrants who settled in Virginia nearly 400 years ago. She was married in 1952 and resided in Radford, VA prior to moving to Aiken, SC in 1954. She was also a summer resident of Highlands, NC since 1995.A vibrant, fun-loving woman who truly never met a stranger, she was also a wonderful southern cook and hostess. Family gatherings at her home were always anticipated and enjoyed by all. In her retirement years, travels with her husband to the British Isles, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Alaska, and Hawaii were a great source of enjoyment. Special times spent at a second home at Edisto Beach, SC and later in Highlands, will forever be remembered and cherished by her family. A very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.In addition to her loving husband of 68 years, Jack R. Hice, Mrs. Hice is survived by her daughters Jody (Ralph) Courtney of Aiken, SC and Sharyn (Doug) Walker of Aiken, SC; grandchildren Joshua (Jamie Mealer) Courtney of Charleston, SC; Melia Courtney (Trey) Bolchoz of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Andrew (Sarah Jane) Walker of Columbia, SC; and Meredith Walker (Patrick) Boylan of Aiken, SC; great grandchildren Charlotte Bolchoz and Ford Bolchoz of Mt. Pleasant, SC.Mrs. Hice was preceded in death by her brothers Mathew Bowyer, Woodrow Bowyer, Raymond Bowyer, and sisters Leila Bowyer Cox and Nadine Bowyer Neal.A celebration of life will be held in a private family ceremony.SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801