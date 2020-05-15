Mabel BusbeeAiken - Ms. Mabel Anderson Busbee, age 88, of Aiken, S.C., wife of the late Allen L. Busbee and daughter of the late Eva Mae Pooler Anderson and the late G. Ross Anderson, Sr., entered into eternal rest at her residence in Aiken, S.C. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, LuAnne and Peyton Northington of Aiken, S.C.; a sister, Frances A. Thompson of Anderson, S.C.; a brother, The Honorable G. Ross Anderson, Jr. of Anderson, S.C.; five grandchildren: Zane (Sarah) Prosser, Terry (Amy) Prosser; Ashley (Chad Cato) Northington, William (Sarah) Northington and Stephanie (Shelby) Northington and eight great grandchildren.She was born in Anderson, S.C. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Graniteville, S.C. She retired from Graniteville Company after 46 years of dedicated service. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a dear friend to many and would do anything for anybody. She was indeed a very special lady who shall be greatly missed by her family, friends and all whose lives she touched during the 88 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain.In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the Covid19 pandemic, a graveside service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at the Graniteville Cemetery on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Alan Quarles officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials in her name may be made to St. John United Methodist Church, 18 Gregg St., Graniteville, S. C. 29829 or to Trinity Hospice, 690 Medical Park Ave., Suite 400, Aiken, S.C. 29801.Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street, Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements.You may sign the guest registry at