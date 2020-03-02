|
Madelon Ross
AIKEN - Mrs. Madelon Carol Ross, 80, beloved wife of James W. Ross, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home with The Rev. Dr. Henry Chennault officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends following the burial at the gravesite. Pallbearers will be Scott Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Ben Janis, Spence Ross and Zachary Reinke.
Born in Roane County, WV Mrs. Ross was a daughter of the late Clem B. and Gladys Edwards Finney. She was a homemaker to her family and in her younger years enjoyed playing golf and bowling.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ross is survived by her two children, Gregory (Sherri) Ross, Aiken, Lisa Ross, Richmond Hill, GA; grandchildren, Brandi Ross, Benjamin Janis, Spence Ross, Zachary Reinke; one sister, Naomi (Scott) Johnson, Waynesboro, VA, a brother Conrad Finney of Aiken and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Memorials may be directed to , PO Box 4138 Fullerton, CA 92834.
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC 29803
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2020