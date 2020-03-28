|
|
Madhuben K. Patel
Aiken - MADHUBEN K. PATEL, 89, died March 25, 2020.
Born in India, she was a daughter of the late Chotabhai and Maniben Patel. She and her late husband, Kantibhai Manibhai Patel moved to the Aiken area 23 years ago.
She is survived by sons, Mahendra K. Patel, Narendra K. Patel; daughters, Purnima B. Patel, Jagurti J. Patel; grandchildren, Amit M. Patel, Ankur M. Patel, Rahul N. Patel, Ishita S. Patel, Ruchit J. Patel, Dharam Patel, Prina Patel, Janki Patel; great grandchildren Khush Patel, Krisha Patel, Tanisha Patel, Shree Patel, Shnyana Patel, Aryan Patel, Amyra Patel.
A private funeral ceremony was held Friday, March 27th at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 28 to Apr. 8, 2020