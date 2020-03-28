Home

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Madhuben K. Patel

Madhuben K. Patel Obituary
Madhuben K. Patel
Aiken - MADHUBEN K. PATEL, 89, died March 25, 2020.
Born in India, she was a daughter of the late Chotabhai and Maniben Patel. She and her late husband, Kantibhai Manibhai Patel moved to the Aiken area 23 years ago.
She is survived by sons, Mahendra K. Patel, Narendra K. Patel; daughters, Purnima B. Patel, Jagurti J. Patel; grandchildren, Amit M. Patel, Ankur M. Patel, Rahul N. Patel, Ishita S. Patel, Ruchit J. Patel, Dharam Patel, Prina Patel, Janki Patel; great grandchildren Khush Patel, Krisha Patel, Tanisha Patel, Shree Patel, Shnyana Patel, Aryan Patel, Amyra Patel.
A private funeral ceremony was held Friday, March 27th at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 28 to Apr. 8, 2020
