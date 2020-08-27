1/
Mae F. Busbee
Wagener - Mrs. Mae Amyrillis Furtick Busbee, 93, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Born in Aiken County, S.C. on May 7,1927, Mrs. Mae was the daughter of the late Robert Maury Furtick and Lester Mae Kennerly Furtick.
Mrs. Mae was the wife for 65 years of the late Jimmy Carl Busbee. She was the mother of three sons; M. Judson (Nancy) Busbee of Pawleys Island, Rodney (Susie) Busbee of North Myrtle Beach, and Doug (Jackie) Busbee of Wagener, and one daughter; Gwen B. (Rhett) Salley of Johnsonville.
Mrs. Mae was the Grandmother of: the late William E. Busbee, Anna B. Daly (Kip), Dr. Brantley (Brooke) Busbee, Mindy Salley, Tillman (Ilissa) Busbee, Maegwen (Kyle) Salley-Massie, Ethan (Morgan) Busbee, and Brielle (Colt) Bedenbaugh. She was the Great Grandmother of: Tanner Daly, Brighton Daly, Grey Daly, Boden Daly, Laura Busbee, Matthew Busbee, Aislinn Busbee, Liam Busbee, and Austin Busbee.
Mrs. Mae was the sister of late Colby (late Margaret) Furtick, the late Jack (Ethel Ann) Furtick, Jim (late Madelyn) Furtick, Wayne (Julia) Furtick, the late Oswald K. (late Marion) Furtick, the late Joyce (late Fladger) Richbourg, and the late Curgie Furtick.
Mrs. Mae was a member of First Baptist Church of Wagener. She loved God, her family, and her garden.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 am Thursday at Wagener Cemetery.
Due to the current health pandemic, social distancing will be observed and face covering is required.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia SC 29210-1790.
Online condolences to the Busbee Family at
www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 27 to Sep. 2, 2020.
