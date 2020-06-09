Mae Fair Price English
Aiken - Graveside services for Mrs. Mae Fair Price English, who entered into eternal rest on Sunday June 7, 2020 at Anchor Rehab in Aiken, will be held 11 AM Thursday June 11, 2020 at Mt. Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 185 Old Tory Trl, Aiken, with Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett, Officiating. Mae was preceded in death by her parents; John B. Price and Lillie Miller; her husband, John English; and her daughter, Stephanie English; while leaving to cherish her memory; her loving sister, Rosa Price Dandy; cousins, and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 3-6 PM Wednesday.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 17, 2020.
