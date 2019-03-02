Mae Frances Ellison
CHARLOTTE, NC - Funeral services for Mae Ellison will be held Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, 2:00 PM at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Rd. Springfield, SC 29146. Mae Ellison was the daughter of the late Frank Brown and Blanche Thompson Brown. She leaves one son Calvin Ellison to cherish her memories.
Arrangements provided by The J.H. Robinson's Funeral Home of Wagener, SC.
View complete obituary online at www.jhrobinsonfunerals.com.
J.H. Robinson Funeral Home
190 Railroad Avenue
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5521
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 2, 2019