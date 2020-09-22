Or Copy this URL to Share

Mae Glover

AIKEN - Mrs. Mae Belle Glover, 80, of 830 Laurens St, entered into rest August 28, 2020. Graveside services will be announced.

Mrs. Glover was a member of the Bibleway Church of Aiken; Survivors include four sons, Carl (Patricia) Bussey, Larry Bussey, Lester Glover, all of Aiken, and Keith (Nikki) Glover, Warrenville; one brother, Daniel H. Aaron; and a host of other relatives. G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store