Mae Glover
Mae Glover
AIKEN - Mrs. Mae Belle Glover, 80, of 830 Laurens St, entered into rest August 28, 2020. Graveside services will be announced.
Mrs. Glover was a member of the Bibleway Church of Aiken; Survivors include four sons, Carl (Patricia) Bussey, Larry Bussey, Lester Glover, all of Aiken, and Keith (Nikki) Glover, Warrenville; one brother, Daniel H. Aaron; and a host of other relatives. G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jessamine Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
