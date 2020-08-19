1/
Major Carolyn Hardy
Major Carolyn Hardy
AIKEN - Graveside services for Major Carolyn L. Hardy will be 2pm tomorrow, August 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Troy Nipper officiating. Viewing will be today from 3pm-6pm at the funeral home.
Major Hardy was a teacher at Bettis Leadership Preparatory School and at Augusta Mini Theater. She was also a violinist for Aiken Civic Orchestra, a choir director at Valley Fair Baptist Church and Mt. Canaan Baptist Churches. She served in the US Air Force as a Major.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
