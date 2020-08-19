Major Carolyn Hardy

AIKEN - Graveside services for Major Carolyn L. Hardy will be 2pm tomorrow, August 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Troy Nipper officiating. Viewing will be today from 3pm-6pm at the funeral home.

Major Hardy was a teacher at Bettis Leadership Preparatory School and at Augusta Mini Theater. She was also a violinist for Aiken Civic Orchestra, a choir director at Valley Fair Baptist Church and Mt. Canaan Baptist Churches. She served in the US Air Force as a Major.

