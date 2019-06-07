Mamie Barr
WAGENER - Mrs. Mamie Lorene Green Barr, 81, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Mrs. Mamie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was married to the late Otis Barr for 58 years. She is the mother of Wayne (Misty) Barr, Janet Starnes, Angie (Curt) Johns, Rebecca "Becky" Boone, and Leigh (David) Pritchard. Mrs. Mamie has 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Mrs. Mamie was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Ethel Toole Green and her siblings Carolyn Smith, Mary Wells, Jesse Green, and Fred "Boyce" Green.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Saturday in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mamie will be at 3 pm Sunday, June 9th at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Mrs. Mamie will be placed in the church at 2 pm for viewing.
Condolences to the Barr family may be made on line at www.blizzardfunerhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 7, 2019