Mamie Jefferson
AIKEN - Mrs. Mamie Lucille Jefferson, 92, of 1360 Senate Dr, entered into rest September 23, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Jefferson was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Trenton and a 1950 graduate of Martha Schofield High School.
Survivors include one daughter, Addie (Bob) Pennamon, Augusta, GA; two sons, Bennie (Marionette) Jefferson, Chesapeake, VA and Alfred (Diane) Jefferson, Aiken; one brother, Sam (Minnie) Young, Washington Heights, MD; 2 Grandchildren; 6 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 24, 2019