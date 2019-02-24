Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mardrie Toole. View Sign



North Augusta - Mrs. Mardrie Thompson Toole, 98, of North Augusta, SC, wife of the late M.D. Toole, Jr., entered into rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Born in Burke County, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Eugene D. and Belle Walden Thompson. She was a Homemaker. Mrs. Toole was a dedicated member of Clearwater First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Kingdom Seekers Sunday School Class and Swinging Sixties. She was also a member of the Friendly Neighbor Club. She enjoyed flowers, cooking and loved children.

In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, M.D. III and Bonnie Toole, Vero Beach, FL, Dr. Ronald and Linda Toole, Aiken, SC, Donald and Susan Toole, North Augusta, SC and Cathy and Curtis Jones, Graniteville, SC; grandchildren and their spouses, Deborah and Billy Wallace, Tammy and Sean Harvey, Dr. Ashley Toole Reece and her husband, Brandon, Allison Toole, Rebekah and Brandon Waller, Traver and Caroline Toole, Daniel and Mary Grace Jones, Dylan and Shaylah Jones and Drake Jones and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019, beginning at 2 o'clock at Clearwater First Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 o'clock. Pastors Jason Feemster and John Bolin will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Traver Toole, Daniel Jones, Dylan Jones, Drake Jones, Billy Wallace, Sean Harvey, Brandon Reece and Brandon Waller. Nieces and Nephews, as well as members of the Kingdom Seekers Sunday School Class, will serve as honorary pallbearers.

We, the family would like to thank everyone on the Palmetto Wing at NHC, especially the nurses and CNA's, as well as Caris Hospice for the loving care provided to our dear mother. Due to her love for children, the family has asked that memorials be made to the Epworth Children's Home.

