Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
MAREDO CUTLER

MAREDO CUTLER Obituary
Maredo Jean Johnson Cutler
Aiken - MAREDO JEAN JOHNSON CUTLER, 82, widow of Stanley E. Cutler, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Pepper Hill Nursing and Rehab Center.
A native of Ware Shoals, SC, Maredo was a daughter of the late Leslie and Ellen Cann Johnson. She retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass and was a longtime member of Montmorenci First Baptist Church.
Survivors include four sons, Richard Cutler, Evans, GA, Daniel Cutler, Edisto Island, David Cutler, Aiken, Michael Cutler, Edisto Island; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Johnson, Summerville, SC, Ray Johnson, Aiken; dear family friend, Billy Taylor.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, February 7th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday morning, February 8th at 11 o'clock at Montmorenci First Baptist Church with The Rev. Steven Cheek officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Montmorenci First Baptist Church.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020
