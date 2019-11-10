Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Barton. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Barton

AIKEN - Ms. Margaret Shuler Barton, age 90, beloved wife of late Mr. Francis Wightman Barton, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 7th, 2019. She is survived by her son, Russell (Julie) Barton; daughters, Virginia (Rusty) Busbee, Patricia (Robbie) Plunkett; sisters, Sue (Jerry) Lefton, Ann Seigler; grandchildren, Ben Busbee, Ken Barton, Russ Barton, James Busbee, Sam Barton, Peggy Busbee Felton, Chris Plunkett, Stephanie Plunkett Harvey; and twelve great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, Otis Wilburn and Mamie Hodson Shuler; sons, Francis W. Barton, Jr. and Thomas Philip Barton; sisters, Bobbie Shuler, Ethel Marshall, Mary Allen; brother, Otis Shuler, Jr.; and her beloved dog "Tracker". Ms. Barton was a very special lady who had many loves in her life which included ceramics, playing bridge, fishing and watching football and golf. She was a great cook. Her family was especially fond of her chocolate roll, macaroni and cheese, cheesy grits and roast beef. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched in her 90 precious years on earth. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday November 12th, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with the Rev. Lee Phillips officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Aiken Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their loving care and excellent service. Donations may be made to a in memory of Ms. Margaret S. Barton. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



