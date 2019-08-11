Margaret Bryant Diacetis (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Bryant Diacetis.
Service Information
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-649-6234
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John United Methodist Church
Graniteville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John United Methodist Church
Graniteville, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret Bryant Diacetis
AIKEN - On August 9, 2019, Margaret (Peggy) Bryant Diacetis, 88, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven.
Margaret was born January 18, 1931, in McTier Township, Aiken County, South Carolina, and retired from St. Augustine General Hospital, St. Augustine, FL. She and her husband returned to Aiken in 1986.
She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Graniteville, SC where memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019. The family will receive visitors at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American , PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312 or St. John United Methodist Church, 18 Gregg Street, Graniteville, SC 29829.
In addition to her parents, Elzie and Gladys Bryant, she was predeceased by her husband, Carmen Vincent (Dee) Diacetis and her brother, E. Marion Bryant.
Survivors include her children, C. Wayne Diacetis (Margaret) of Blairsville, GA, Sandra D. Korey (Ronald) of Aiken, SC, and Larry M. Diacetis (Kay) of Augusta, GA; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Dee Diacetis, Melissa Korey Carr, Patrick Scott Korey, Jason Eric Korey, and Bryan Allen Diacetis; 9 great-grandchildren.
May heaven rejoice as another child has gone home.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Diacetis family may be left by visiting
www.georgefuneralhomes.com
logo
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.