Margaret "Peg" DeBruhl
AIKEN - Margaret "Peg" Maerz DeBruhl peacefully passed after a biking accident on September 22, 2020. She and husband Mike moved to Aiken in 2008, having spent over 30 years in Northern VA. Prior to that, they had lived in England and North Dakota.
After earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Spanish from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Peg entered the Air Force as an administrative officer. She first served in Recruiting in North and South Carolina and Tennessee. She then served as the Administrative Officer, and the only woman in a 300-man Avionics Maintenance Squadron, while she and Mike were stationed at RAF Bentwaters in England. Upon leaving the Air Force, she relished her life as the mother of two loving daughters and Nana to four wonderful grandchildren.
She later earned an Associates Degree in Horticulture which greatly supplemented her love of plants, nature, and gardening, including working in several garden centers. She continued this love throughout her life often acting as a sounding board and advisor for family, friends, and neighbors on plants and landscape issues. Upon moving to Aiken, she became a member of Women of Woodside and enjoyed charitable endeavors. Peg was also a proud member of the Professional Education Organization (PEO) assisting her PEO sisters in supporting further education for women. She loved all animals and was an active supporter of the Aiken SPCA and Humane Society and a member of the South Carolina Bluebird Society.
Peg loved Aiken life especially the Triple Crown events, associating with friends, Blessing of the Hounds, Christmas parades, art classes and projects with friends, and was the joint - creator of Pillywiggins - a craft organization for decorations and plant arrangements. She shared a love of historical events and interests with Mike, especially Aiken, Charleston, Savannah, and Williamsburg, and many other locations of historical or archeological significance. She truly enjoyed adventures and travels with friends, including several cruises and roads trips and especially loved her time with family at the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She shared her contagious enthusiasm for travel both domestically and abroad with her children and grandchildren to encourage them to learn about history and other cultural differences.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Mike, daughters Kristina Parks and Nicole Mullikin of Holly Springs, NC, and her exceptional grandchildren Karson and Haiden Parks, and Liam and Maggie Mullikin. She is also survived by her brother Frederick Slavin of Columbus, NC, her sister Amy Slavin of Sanford, NC, her brother in law Patrick DeBruhl, and sister in law Evangeline Wyatt of Asheville, NC. She is lovingly remembered by numerous friends across the U.S. and abroad, having retained long term special friendships from their Air Force days and wherever they traveled.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Aiken, SC.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations or remembrances to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
.
