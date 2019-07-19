Margaret Fowler
CHAPIN - Funeral services for Margaret Fowler, 89, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Chapin United Methodist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the interment.
Margaret was a devoted Christian, loving wife, and caring mother. She was affectionately known as "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John "Bill" Fowler.
Memorials may be made to Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin, SC 29036.
To read the full obituary please visit caughmanchapin.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 19, 2019