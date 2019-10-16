Margaret H. Foody
Aiken - Margaret Irene Hartnett-Foody, 74, wife of Jerome J. Foody formerly of Syracuse, N.Y., passed away at their Aiken, S.C., home on October 14. Margaret was a devoted wife and loving mother of her four adult boys: Kevin J. Foody (Suzette Daignault), of Pittsburgh, PA, Patrick M. Foody (Laura Needham) of Syracuse, NY, Miles E. Foody (Dana Cooke), Aiken and Matthew J. Foody (Katherine Bishop) of Baltimore, MD. She was predeceased by her mother Mary Sweeney-Hartnett, her father Edward T, Hartnett and a younger sister Helen Hartnett.
Margaret was born at the Brooklyn Naval Hospital, NYC on March 25, 1945. She is survived by her husband, children and 10 siblings, to wit: Mary Kathryn Hartnett- Ackerman (Kenneth), of Spring Hill, FL, Edward Hartnett (Mollie),of Syracuse, NY, Elizabeth Hartnett-Honnold of Fayetteville, NY, Michael Hartnett (Sheila) of Jupiter, FL, Maureen Hartnett-Kennedy of Syracuse, NY, Patricia Hartnett-Pelligrini (David), Paul Hartnett (Mary Beth) of Pittsburgh, PA, John Hartnett (Karen) of Boston, MA, James Hartnett (Mary Beth) of Manlius, NY, and Timothy Hartnett (Jennifer) of Kingwood, TX, as well as 9 grandchildren and 62 nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Resurrection and Remembrance will be held Thursday morning, October 17th at 11 o'clock at St. Gerard's Roman Catholic Church, Aiken. An additional Mass will be held at Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Syracuse, NY at a later date.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019