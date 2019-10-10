Margaret Haddon Hallford
Aiken - MARGARET HADDON HALLFORD, 75, beloved wife of Robert L. "Bob" Hallford, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence.
A native of LaFollette, TN, Margaret was a daughter of the late James D. and Addie Allen Williams. She grew up in Aiken County and was a graduate of Aiken High School, Class of 1961. She lived in Miami for 30 years before returning to South Carolina and living in Williamston. She retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Margaret moved back to Aiken County 10 years ago. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, North Augusta and loved southern gospel music.
Surviving, along with her husband Bob are her son, Mitchell Jarrett (Julie), North Augusta; daughter, Melinda Lowe, Augusta, GA; 3 grandchildren; 2 step-children; 4 step-grandchildren; a step-brother, Jim Williams, Lynchburg, VA and her fur babies, Cooper and Buffy.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, October 12th beginning at 10 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11 o'clock at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to FOTAS (fotasaiken.org).
A special thanks to Homestead Hospice, especially, Shirley and Debbie for their compassionate care during Margaret's illness.
