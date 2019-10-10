Margaret Haddon Hallford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Haddon Hallford.
Service Information
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret Haddon Hallford
Aiken - MARGARET HADDON HALLFORD, 75, beloved wife of Robert L. "Bob" Hallford, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence.
A native of LaFollette, TN, Margaret was a daughter of the late James D. and Addie Allen Williams. She grew up in Aiken County and was a graduate of Aiken High School, Class of 1961. She lived in Miami for 30 years before returning to South Carolina and living in Williamston. She retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Margaret moved back to Aiken County 10 years ago. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, North Augusta and loved southern gospel music.
Surviving, along with her husband Bob are her son, Mitchell Jarrett (Julie), North Augusta; daughter, Melinda Lowe, Augusta, GA; 3 grandchildren; 2 step-children; 4 step-grandchildren; a step-brother, Jim Williams, Lynchburg, VA and her fur babies, Cooper and Buffy.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, October 12th beginning at 10 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11 o'clock at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to FOTAS (fotasaiken.org).
A special thanks to Homestead Hospice, especially, Shirley and Debbie for their compassionate care during Margaret's illness.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.