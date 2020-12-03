Margaret Vaigneur
Jackson - Margaret Frances Henderson Vaigneur was born on March 28, 1933, in Donalds, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Essie Burton Henderson and Robert Franklin Henderson. She was predeceased* and survived by siblings Charles Henderson* (Evelyn*), Wilbert Henderson* (Betty June*), Haskell Henderson* (Tate*), Helen Henderson Smith* (Andy*), Robert Henderson (Marie*), Shirley Henderson Williams (Herb*), Betty Henderson McNeely (Sam), Melvin Henderson* (Judy* and Anne) and David Levyn Henderson*.
She was a graduate of Honea Path High School in 1951 and went to work at The Greenwood Packing Plant as a bookkeeper where she met Byron Candler Vaigneur from Ridgeland, South Carolina. They were married on September 3, 1953. They have lived in the town of Jackson, South Carolina, for the past 62 years and recently moved to Greenville, South Carolina. They had three daughters, Constance (Connie) Evette Vaigneur DeVore (Doug and Olivia), Jane Ellen Vaigneur Gorman (Bob, Allyson, Erin, Ken, Kaylin, Tripp, Jessi, Rob, John and Heather), and Dana Lee Vaigneur Van Gieson (Mike, Jake, Jennifer, Katie, Chris, Sam, Savannah, Charlotte, Penelope, Amelia, Duke and Houston). Upon marrying Byron, she acquired a second set of loving brothers and sisters: Ozzie Vaigneur* (Marty), Mary Vaigneur Daley* (Hugh*), Sarah Vaigneur Mears Sanders (Charles* and Billy*), Patricia Vaigneur Malphrus (Rodney*), Truett Vaigneur (Patsy*), Katherine Vaigneur Keiffer (Ellree*), Jerry Vaigneur (Melinda), Ada Vaigneur Ingram McDowell* (Mickey and Mac), and Alice Vaigneur Lynch Way (Al and Gary). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and special friends, Nancy and Bruce Goff, Beverly Grant Sherman, Sherry Grant, Joyce Grant, John Mims, Tara Mims Smith, Kim Copeland Huckeba, Karen Copeland Kight, Patty Greene and Betty Mims. Our family cannot thank the very kind people at the Legacy at Southpointe enough for the loving and tender care they have given Mother since moving to Greenville.
Margaret was known to so many as Aunt Mart, Aunt Margaret, Mrs. V, Muv, Grandmother, Grand Moo Moo...but most of all she was known as the best Mother! She knew not only all of her daughters' friends, but she knew all of the friends of her grandchildren! She was a room mother multiple times for her girls at school, Sunday school teacher, loved to cook so much that cookbooks were inspired by her, and she made all of the food for the receptions at her daughters' weddings. She had food stored in freezers all over the town of Jackson for the special events. Margaret also was a huge Clemson fan, avid reader and an excellent seamstress. She loved working the political polls in Jackson for decades. She was very dramatic, and oh, so funny! She was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class, WMU and Young At Heart at Matlock Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Great Swamp Baptist Church, PO Box 446, Ridgeland, SC 29936 and Matlock Baptist Church, PO Box 496, Jackson, SC 29831.
Due to recent health restrictions, her family will have a private memorial service.
