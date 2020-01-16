|
|
Margaret Henry Tutt
Aiken - Age 92, entered into eternal rest on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sat., Jan. 18th at Bible Way Church of Aiken (120 Redds Branch Rd.). Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held on Fri., Jan. 17th from 4PM-7PM and her family will receive friends from 6PM-7PM at the funeral home. Friends may call the funeral home. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST. SE, AIKEN - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jan. 16, 2020