Margaret Hildebrandt Walker
Aiken - Margaret "Peg" Hildebrandt Walker (Avey), 96, of Aiken, South Carolina, died July 21, 2019. After graduating from Denison University, Peg worked with the families of enlisted personnel on the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico. After the war, she married Harvey Walker, Jr. and completed a Master's Degree in Psychology at Ohio State University. In St. Louis, Missouri, she taught psychology to nursing students and raised her five children. She volunteered in the Unitarian Church, school PTAs, Girl Scouts, and later resumed her teaching career, now in high school special education. After retirement, she moved to Sullivan, Maine, where she spent the happiest years of her life. She renovated an old farmhouse, served on the school board and the local historical society, and helped start a new town library. In 2012, she moved to Aiken, South Carolina, to be near her youngest daughter, Carol Goff, and her family. She was predeceased by her eldest son in 2006. She is survived by her remaining four children, sixteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Memories may be shared at shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com. Contributions in honor of Peg's memory may be made to the educational organization closest to your heart.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 24, 2019