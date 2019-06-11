Margaret Lowe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lowe.
Service Information
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret Lowe
AIKEN - MARGARET RUTH WILSON LOWE, 88, widow of Harmon A. Lowe, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Monroe County, TN, Margaret was a daughter of the late Mayo and Reva Hicks Wilson. She lived in Aiken since 1952 and retired from Coordinated Apparel. She was a member of Talatha Baptist Church for over 55 years, and the Friendship Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her son, Harmon Barry Lowe (Summer), Aiken; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn McNelly, Etowah, TN. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Allen Scarboro; three brothers, Woodrow Wilson, James Wilson, Harold Wilson; a sister, Dorothy Martin.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Talatha Baptist Church Cemetery.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.