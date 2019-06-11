Margaret Lowe
AIKEN - MARGARET RUTH WILSON LOWE, 88, widow of Harmon A. Lowe, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Monroe County, TN, Margaret was a daughter of the late Mayo and Reva Hicks Wilson. She lived in Aiken since 1952 and retired from Coordinated Apparel. She was a member of Talatha Baptist Church for over 55 years, and the Friendship Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her son, Harmon Barry Lowe (Summer), Aiken; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn McNelly, Etowah, TN. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Allen Scarboro; three brothers, Woodrow Wilson, James Wilson, Harold Wilson; a sister, Dorothy Martin.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Talatha Baptist Church Cemetery.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 11, 2019